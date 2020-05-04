NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $20,244,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

