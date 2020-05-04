NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 493.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $341.52 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $350.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 214.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

