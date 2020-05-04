NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Penumbra by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $170.62 on Monday. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $194.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

In related news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $8,622,370. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

