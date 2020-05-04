NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $60.03 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

