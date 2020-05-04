NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

FCF stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $864.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

