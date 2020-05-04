NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $29.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $31.22.

