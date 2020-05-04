NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 3,096 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 217,967 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of ALRM opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.21. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

