NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,035 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

