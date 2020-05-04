NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 480.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

