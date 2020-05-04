NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 9,891 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 306.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,386.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 47.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

