NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 134 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 186,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 141,665 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $104.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

