New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,400 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Waters worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.53. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.