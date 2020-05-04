New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Shares of TYL opened at $314.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

