New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

