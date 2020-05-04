New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

