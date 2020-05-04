New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $269.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,105,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,051,764 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.