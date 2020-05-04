New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in PerkinElmer by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after buying an additional 337,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

PKI stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $102.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

