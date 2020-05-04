New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NVR worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NVR by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,036.90 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,742.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,527.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $47.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

