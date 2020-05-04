New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $80.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

