New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

