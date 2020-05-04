New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $251.34 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $251,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

