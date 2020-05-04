New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

