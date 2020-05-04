New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.37 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

