New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.98 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $191.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $201.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

