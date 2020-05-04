New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

