New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $43,311,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 88,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $336.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $349.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.