New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NTAP opened at $41.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

