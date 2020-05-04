New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after acquiring an additional 255,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,253,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

