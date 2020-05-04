New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in New Relic were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in New Relic by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

