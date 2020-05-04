New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

