Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,263,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,040. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $61.02 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.