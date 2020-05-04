MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $107.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

