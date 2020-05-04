Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WRCDF opened at $101.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $183.50.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.