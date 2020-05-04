Morgan Stanley Lowers Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $34.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VST. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

VST opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

