Morgan Stanley Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $147.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

