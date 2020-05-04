Morgan Stanley Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $423.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $423.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.85.

ANTM opened at $269.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.31. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,268,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.6% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

