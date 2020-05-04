Morgan Stanley Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $86.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an average rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of YUM opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

