Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.