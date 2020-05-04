Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

