Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

