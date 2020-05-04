MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

