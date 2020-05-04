Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

