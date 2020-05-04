Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Sells $172,500.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Randolph L. Marten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of Marten Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50.

MRTN stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

