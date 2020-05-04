Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Sells $172,500.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Randolph L. Marten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of Marten Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50.
MRTN stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
