Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.