Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $892.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. Markel boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital via share repurchases. However, higher expenses have put a strain on margin. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss is likely to affect the earnings. Shares of Markel have underperformed its industry year to date.”

Get Markel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKL. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

MKL stock opened at $834.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $911.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,110.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts expect that Markel will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Markel by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markel (MKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.