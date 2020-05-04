Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MRO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

