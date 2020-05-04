Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

