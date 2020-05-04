Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Stake Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 287.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of Mallinckrodt worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $280.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

