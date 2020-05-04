Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MX opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.