Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.