Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 156.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,222,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 131,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 264,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.50. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.